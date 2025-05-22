Sheffield's 21 biggest crime hotspots named as data shows city's most dangerous areas

New figures have revealed the most dangerous areas to live in Sheffield – and the results will make interesting reading for residents.

It comes after the latest crime figures from South Yorkshire Police were analysed by experts to determine which areas of the city have the highest crime rates per 1,000 people.

Sheffield, which ranked below most other big English cities in the data, including Birmingham, Bristol, Liverpool, Newcastle and Nottingham, saw 67,031 crimes between March 2024 and February 2025.

Take a look through our picture gallery to see Sheffield’s 21‘most dangerous areas’ for crime, according to the figures. They have been ranked by the number of crimes per 1,000 people in each neighbourhood.

Pictures are for illustrative purposes only and do not refer to any specific incidents.

Parson Cross Parson Cross saw the 21st most crime between March 2024 and February 2025, with 131.7 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal offences, as a rate per 1,000 residents. In total it saw 1,352 incidents.

Gleadless Gleadless saw the 20th most crime between March 2024 and February 2025, with 132.3 neighbourhood-level incidents of criminal offences, as a rate per 1,000 residents. In total it saw 831 incidents.