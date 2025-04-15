The figures are taken from ‘Local Insight’ figures for the city, which are based on South Yorkshire Police figures and divide the city into different neighbourhoods.
It means you can see the number of incidents in each of the 70 Sheffield neighbourhoods across the city, into which the figures are divided.
We have counted down the 21 areas with the fewest numbers of reports of violent crime or sexual assaults, as counted per 1,000 residents in that part of the city. That is the number we have used to rank them, and we list them in descending order from the 21st safest to the safest.
We have also included the total number of incidents of violent crime and sexual offences in each of those areas.
The pictures are for illustrative purposes only and do not indicate the location of any specific incident.
The figures are for the period from December 2023 until November 2024. Take a look at the gallery below to see where is safest.
Sign up to our free daily newsletter today and stay up-to-date on everything happening across Sheffield and South Yorkshire.