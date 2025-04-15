Safe Sheffield: These are the 21 safest neighbourhoods in the city when it to comes to violent attacks

We today list the 21 safest Sheffield neighbourhoods based on violent attacks or sexual assaults in the city in 2024.

The figures are taken from ‘Local Insight’ figures for the city, which are based on South Yorkshire Police figures and divide the city into different neighbourhoods.

It means you can see the number of incidents in each of the 70 Sheffield neighbourhoods across the city, into which the figures are divided.

We have counted down the 21 areas with the fewest numbers of reports of violent crime or sexual assaults, as counted per 1,000 residents in that part of the city. That is the number we have used to rank them, and we list them in descending order from the 21st safest to the safest.

We have also included the total number of incidents of violent crime and sexual offences in each of those areas.

The pictures are for illustrative purposes only and do not indicate the location of any specific incident.

The figures are for the period from December 2023 until November 2024. Take a look at the gallery below to see where is safest.

The 21 Sheffield neighbourhoods safest from violence and sexual assaults.

1. Safest places from violence

The 21 Sheffield neighbourhoods safest from violence and sexual assaults.

21) Nether Edge had 18.3 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from December 2023 to November 2024, a total of 180 incidents overall. 

2. Google

21) Nether Edge had 18.3 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from December 2023 to November 2024, a total of 180 incidents overall.

20) Malin Bridge & Wisewood had 18.0 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from December 2023 to November 2024, a total of 136 incidents overall. 

3. 20) Malin Bridge & Wisewood

20) Malin Bridge & Wisewood had 18.0 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from December 2023 to November 2024, a total of 136 incidents overall.

19) Oughtibridge & Bradfield had 17.4 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from December 2023 to November 2024, a total of 173 incidents overall. 

4. 19) Oughtibridge and Bradfield

19) Oughtibridge & Bradfield had 17.4 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from December 2023 to November 2024, a total of 173 incidents overall.

