Latest figures show the city neighbourhoods which have seen the largest number of violent incidents per resident across 70 neighbourhoods which make up Sheffield.

Figures which have been published this month show the number of reports of violent crime and sexual offences between December 2023 and November 2024, a period of time which almost marks the 2024 calendar month.

We have taken the figures, which are accessible via the Sheffield Council website, and ranked them on the basis of the number of reports of incidents per 1,000 population.

The 24 areas which saw the most complaints are listed in the gallery below in descending order, from 24th most reports per 1,000 people, to the highest number - the most violent part of the city.

We have taken statistics provided by Sheffield Council’s ‘Local Insights’, based on official South Yorkshire Police data, and divided into neighbourhoods.

The figures for violence do not include robberies, but do include sexual offences. The incidents are recorded in the area where they occurred.

Sheffield is one of the safest cities according the same set of figures, which rank it as having the least violent crime per head of population out of the big provincial UK cities - Birmingham, Bristol, Leeds, Liverpool, Manchester, Newcastle, Nottingham and Sheffield.

To report a crime to South Yorkshire Police call them on 101 or contact them through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, call 999.

The photos used in our gallery are for illustrative purposes only, and do not imply that a violent crime happened at that specific location.

Take a look at the gallery below to see where the worst hot spots were.

24) Brightside and Wincobank had 40.3 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from December 2023 to November 2024, a total of 383 incidents overall.

23) Richmond & Stradbroke had 42.9 reports of violent crime or sexual offences per 1,000 population from December 2023 to November 2024, a total of 332 incidents overall.