Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Sheffield pensioner has been injured in a violent street attack by a woman in broad daylight

South Yorkshire Police are investing the incident which happened yesterday morning (Wednesday), in Nether Edge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said in a statement: "We were called yesterday (March 27) at 9.20am to reports of an assault at Sheldon Road in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield.

"It is reported that an elderly man was punched by a woman whilst walking down the road. The man is believed to have suffered minor injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening."

Police say their enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who might have witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact police.