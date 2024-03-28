Nether Edge assault: Sheffield pensioner injured in violent street attack by woman
and live on Freeview channel 276
South Yorkshire Police are investing the incident which happened yesterday morning (Wednesday), in Nether Edge.
Police said in a statement: "We were called yesterday (March 27) at 9.20am to reports of an assault at Sheldon Road in the Nether Edge area of Sheffield.
"It is reported that an elderly man was punched by a woman whilst walking down the road. The man is believed to have suffered minor injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening."
Police say their enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time who might have witnessed the incident or has CCTV or dashcam footage to contact police.
Contact police online on the South Yorkshire Police website, or calling 101. Quote incident number 312 of March 27, 2024 when you get in touch.