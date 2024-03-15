Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Sheffield suburb boasting a "happy community" and "cosy coffee shops" has been named as one of The Sunday Times' Best Places to Live in the North.

Following the success of Kelham Island in the 2023 list, Sheffield has made another appearance in the national newspaper's rankings.

The suburb of Nether Edge is now the best place to live in Sheffield as it is the only area in the Steel City to make the eight-strong list of Northern residential areas.

The Sunday Times wrote: "This family-friendly suburb is a happy community with cosy coffee shops where the barista knows your name without having to ask, outstanding schools and annual neighbourhood-wide yard sales in front of carefully upgraded Victorian houses. It’s in the catchment area for some of the city’s best schools and the wilderness of the Peak District is a short drive away."

Controversially, Leeds was crowned the winner of the Best Place to Live in the North by the newspaper, with the seven other entries listed in alphabetical order, not ranked.

Ibby Ullah, a Sheffield City councillor for Nether Edge and Sharrow, said: "As someone who has grown up in this ward, I know too well that this area has so much to offer. It has brilliant tree-lined streets, open green spaces and the Peak District is only a few miles away from here.

The Sheffield suburb of Nether Edge has been voted one of the best places to live in Britain.

"We have some amazing independent retailers on our doorstep, such as coffee shops like Amici & Bici, restaurants like The Greek Village, and, of course, the Sheffield Antiques Quarter."

Nether Edge and Leeds were joined on the list by Boston Spa, North Yorkshire; Heaton, Newcastle; Saltaire, West Yorkshire; Skipton, North Yorkshire; Whitley Bay, Tyne & Wear; and the Yorkshire Wolds.