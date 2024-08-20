Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

More than 50 people have now been charged in connection with the Rotherham disorder centred around a hotel housing asylum seekers, police confirmed this morning.

Riots broke out at the Holiday Inn Express in Manvers Way, Rotherham, on the afternoon of August 4, 2024, after around 750 anti-immigration protesters arrived at the hotel, where asylum seekers were being housed.

The riots formed part of more than a dozen protests held across the country, many of which turned violent. The protests were fuelled by misinformation and followed a shocking knife attack in Southport, Merseyside, in which three young girls were killed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

All of the eight men pictured here have entered guilty pleas this week, after participating in the Rotherham riots on August 4, 2024. Top row, left to right: Christian Ivermee; Luke Merrit; Michael Woods and Jordan Teal. Bottom row, left to right: Peter Beard; Brad Westerman; Lewis Lynch and Michael Bailey | SYP

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking this morning (Tuesday, August 20, 2024), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that a total of 51 people have now been charged in connection with the disorder. The ages of those charged ranges from 16 to 64.

The SYP spokesperson added: “29 of the 51 people have now pleaded guilty to the offences they have been charged with. 14 of these 29 have been sentenced.”

Police have provided the below list of everyone charged so far. Please note: it is not possible to name juvenile defendants due to their age.

Ryan Deering , aged 34, of Potts Crescent, Great Houghton, Barnsley is charged with assault of an emergency worker. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 20.

, aged 34, of Potts Crescent, Great Houghton, Barnsley is charged with assault of an emergency worker. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 20. Graham Harper , aged 43, of Henry Street, Darfield, Barnsley is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 20.

, aged 43, of Henry Street, Darfield, Barnsley is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 20. Kaylee Cunningham , aged 36, of Gerald Crescent, Kendray, Barnsley is charged with perverting the course of public justice. She will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 20.

, aged 36, of Gerald Crescent, Kendray, Barnsley is charged with perverting the course of public justice. She will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 20. Thomas Birley , aged 27, of Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and attempted arson with intent to endanger life. He was due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 16.

, aged 27, of Rowms Lane, Swinton, Rotherham, is charged with violent disorder, possessing an offensive weapon in a public place and attempted arson with intent to endanger life. He was due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 16. Graham Doherty , aged 35, of Common Wealth, Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 22.

, aged 35, of Common Wealth, Bolton-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 22. Christian Hemus , aged 35, of Clarney Avenue, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder, possession of cannabis and production of cannabis. He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 21.

, aged 35, of Clarney Avenue, Barnsley, is charged with violent disorder, possession of cannabis and production of cannabis. He is due to appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 21. Morgan Hardy , aged 29, of Melton High Street, Rotherham, was charged with violent disorder. He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 21.

, aged 29, of Melton High Street, Rotherham, was charged with violent disorder. He appeared at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, and will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 21. Richard Harrison , aged 37, of Burman Road, Rotherham, has been charged with violent disorder. He was remanded and was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12.

, aged 37, of Burman Road, Rotherham, has been charged with violent disorder. He was remanded and was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12. A 17-year-old boy , who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder. He has been remanded and was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12.

, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has been charged with violent disorder. He has been remanded and was due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12. Joseph Iggo , aged 20, of Hartley Brook Road, Sheffield is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

, aged 20, of Hartley Brook Road, Sheffield is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20. Alfie Conway , aged 19, of Park Avenue, South Kirby, Pontefract is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 20 August.

, aged 19, of Park Avenue, South Kirby, Pontefract is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on 20 August. Levi Fishlock , aged 31, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley is charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life. He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20, 2024.

, aged 31, of Sheffield Road, Barnsley is charged with violent disorder and arson with intent to endanger life. He will appear at Sheffield Crown Court on August 20, 2024. Damien Mayfield , aged 41, of Spring Lane View, Sheffield is charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words, behaviour to cause harassment, alarm and distress. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 4, 2024.

, aged 41, of Spring Lane View, Sheffield is charged with using threatening, abusive, insulting words, behaviour to cause harassment, alarm and distress. He will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on October 4, 2024. A 16-year-old boy who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with violent disorder and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 8.

who cannot be named for legal reasons, is charged with violent disorder and appeared before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, August 8. Jake Turton , aged 38, of West Street, Barnsley, has been charged with violent disorder, driving a motor vehicle without the owners consent and driving without insurance. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

, aged 38, of West Street, Barnsley, has been charged with violent disorder, driving a motor vehicle without the owners consent and driving without insurance. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20. Lee Crisp , aged 42, of Mount Road, Grimethorpe is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

, aged 42, of Mount Road, Grimethorpe is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20. Christopher Rodgers , aged 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

, aged 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20. Liam Grey , aged 20, of Randerson Drive is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20.

, aged 20, of Randerson Drive is charged with violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20. One boy aged 16 and two boys aged 17, who can't be named for legal reasons, are also charged with violent disorder.

Convicted and sentenced so far

A total of 29 people have been convicted over their participation in the disorder, after entering guilty pleas to the charges they faced. Of the 29 convicted, 14 have been sentenced so far, say police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defendants convicted this week, who are awaiting sentence

All of the eight men pictured here have entered guilty pleas this week, after participating in the Rotherham riots on August 4, 2024. Top row, left to right: Christian Ivermee; Luke Merrit; Michael Woods and Jordan Teal. Bottom row, left to right: Peter Beard; Brad Westerman; Lewis Lynch and Michael Bailey | SYP

- Michael Bailey, aged 50, of Hawthorne Drive, Bolton-upon-Dearne, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and criminal damage at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 19. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 21 for sentencing.

Michael Bailey | SYP

- Brad Westerman, aged 24, of Washington Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 19. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 21 for sentencing.

Brad Westerman | SYP

- Jordan Teal, aged 34, of Railway Terrace, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 19. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 21 for sentencing.

Jordan Teal | SYP

- Peter Beard, aged 43, of Becknoll Road, Brampton Bierlow, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 19. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 21 for sentencing.

Peter Beard | SYP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

- Michael Woods, aged 64, of Ainsdale Avenue, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 19. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 23 for sentencing.

Michael Woods | SYP

- Christian Ivermee, aged 31, of Chapel Street, Mexborough, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 17. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 23 for sentencing.

Christian Ivermee | SYP

- Lewis Lynch, aged 30, of Burman Road, Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 16. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 21 for sentencing.

Lewis Lynch | SYP

- Luke Merrit, aged 27, of Victoria Road, Balby, Doncaster, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and assault of an emergency worker at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 16. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 21 for sentencing.

Luke Merritt | Luke Merritt

Defendants convicted prior to this week, who are awaiting sentence

David Chadwick , aged 36, of Furlong Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 16. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20 for sentencing.

, aged 36, of Furlong Road, Goldthorpe, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 16. He is due to appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 20 for sentencing. Jamie Philips , aged 31, of Newington Avenue, Cudworth, pleaded guilty to using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 10. He is due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates Court on August 22 for sentencing.

, aged 31, of Newington Avenue, Cudworth, pleaded guilty to using threatening / abusive / insulting words / behaviour to cause harassment / alarm / distress at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 10. He is due to appear before Doncaster Magistrates Court on August 22 for sentencing. Luke Sissons , aged 34, of The Green View, Shafton, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 13. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 23 for sentencing.

, aged 34, of The Green View, Shafton, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 13. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on Friday, August 23 for sentencing. Paul Sissons , aged 37, of Two Gates Way, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 13 and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court Friday, August 23 for sentencing.

, aged 37, of Two Gates Way, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 13 and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court Friday, August 23 for sentencing. Michael Shaw , aged 26, of Pagnell Avenue, Thurnscoe, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 14. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on October 4 for sentencing.

, aged 26, of Pagnell Avenue, Thurnscoe, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 14. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on October 4 for sentencing. Joshua Simpson , aged 26, of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker. He has been remanded in custodyis due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 27.

, aged 26, of no fixed abode, has pleaded guilty to assault of an emergency worker. He has been remanded in custodyis due to appear at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 27. Peter Lynch , aged 61, of Burman Road, Wath Upon Dearne pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 22 for sentencing.

, aged 61, of Burman Road, Wath Upon Dearne pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on Monday, August 12. He will appear before Sheffield Crown Court on August 22 for sentencing. A 16-year-old boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded guilty to violent disorder and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on October 2, 2024.

Sentenced so far

Niven Matthewman , aged 19, of Albert Street, Swinton, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Wednesday, August 14 at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court. On August 19 he was sentenced to two years and eight months in a young offenders’ institution and handed a Criminal Behaviour Order for ten years.

, aged 19, of Albert Street, Swinton, Rotherham, pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Wednesday, August 14 at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court. On August 19 he was sentenced to two years and eight months in a young offenders’ institution and handed a Criminal Behaviour Order for ten years. Nathan Palmer , aged 29 of New Street, Hemingfield, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on August 19.

, aged 29 of New Street, Hemingfield, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to violent disorder at Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison on August 19. Dylan White , aged 48, of The Farmstead, Bolton-Upon-Dearne pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Tuesday (13 August) at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. On August 15 he was sentenced to two years in prison.

, aged 48, of The Farmstead, Bolton-Upon-Dearne pleaded guilty to violent disorder on Tuesday (13 August) at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court. On August 15 he was sentenced to two years in prison. Billy Pemberton , aged 31 of Rosehill Road, Rawmarsh pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 12 August. He was sentenced to two years and four months in jail and a five-year CBO on August 15.

, aged 31 of Rosehill Road, Rawmarsh pleaded guilty to violent disorder and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place when he appeared at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on 12 August. He was sentenced to two years and four months in jail and a five-year CBO on August 15. Michael Whitehead , aged 27, of no fixed address appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on August 15, when he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder on August 14.

, aged 27, of no fixed address appeared before Sheffield Crown Court on August 15, when he was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison. He pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder on August 14. Glyn Guest , aged 60, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder on August 12. at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on August 14.

, aged 60, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder on August 12. at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court, and sentenced to two years and eight months in prison during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on August 14. Trevor Lloyd , aged 49, of Oak Avenue, Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, was sentenced to three years and handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for ten years, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on August 14, after admitting to one count of violent disorder at an earlier hearing.

, aged 49, of Oak Avenue, Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham, was sentenced to three years and handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for ten years, during a Sheffield Crown Court hearing held on August 14, after admitting to one count of violent disorder at an earlier hearing. Stuart Bolton , aged 38, of Manchester Square, New Holland, North Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and use of a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance during a hearing held at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 12. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison during a hearing held on August 14.

, aged 38, of Manchester Square, New Holland, North Lincolnshire, pleaded guilty to violent disorder and use of a motor vehicle on a public road without third party insurance during a hearing held at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court on August 12. He was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison during a hearing held on August 14. Elliot Wragg , aged 23, of Assembly Way, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to the offence of violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 12. He was sentenced to two years and four months in custody during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on August 14.

, aged 23, of Assembly Way, Barnsley, pleaded guilty to the offence of violent disorder at Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 12. He was sentenced to two years and four months in custody during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on August 14. Kaine Hicks , aged 22, of Wombwell Road, Platts Common, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 10 and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced to two years, eight months in prison, and received a 10-year criminal behaviour order, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on August 13.

, aged 22, of Wombwell Road, Platts Common, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 10 and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced to two years, eight months in prison, and received a 10-year criminal behaviour order, during a hearing held at Sheffield Crown Court on August 13. Drew Jarvis , aged 19, of no fixed address appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 10 and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced before Sheffield Crown Court on August 13, when he was jailed for three years and received a 10-year criminal behaviour order.

, aged 19, of no fixed address appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 10 and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced before Sheffield Crown Court on August 13, when he was jailed for three years and received a 10-year criminal behaviour order. Ricky Hardman , aged 41, of Norfolk Road, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 9, and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on August 12, when he was jailed for two years, eight months and made the subject of a 10-year criminal behaviour order.

, aged 41, of Norfolk Road, Barnsley appeared before Sheffield Magistrates' Court on August 9, and pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on August 12, when he was jailed for two years, eight months and made the subject of a 10-year criminal behaviour order. Kenzie Roughley, aged 18, of Barnsley Road, South Elmsall, Pontefract has pleaded guilty to violent disorder. He was sentenced at Sheffield Crown Court on August 9, when he was sent to begin a sentence of two years, four months in youth detention.