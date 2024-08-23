Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A self-employed gas fitter who watched hours of rioting outside a Rotherham hotel while filming the violence on Snapchat turned on officers when he was bitten by a police dog "in an area of particular tenderness", his barrister told Sheffield Crown Court.

Christopher Rodgers, aged 38, of Millmoor Road, Barnsley, was jailed for two years (Friday, August 23, 2024) by a judge who heard how he did nothing but film for most of the events of August 4 outside the Holiday Inn Express, which was housing more than 200 asylum seekers.

But, as officers were trying to clear pockets of those involved, Rodgers was in group of people who threw missiles at the police in a nearby housing estate.

The court heard how he was also aggressive towards officers as they were arresting him.

Adrian Strong, defending, told Judge Jeremy Richardson KC his client had seen the afternoon as something of a "social occasion", adding: "There was chatting, there was talking, there was high spirits and alcohol started flowing."

Mr Strong said his client's attitude changed when he was bitten three times by police dogs, one "in an area of particular tenderness".

The court heard how, after he was bitten by the dog, Rodgers shouted: "Why are you refusing to take an Englishman to hospital?"

The barrister said: "He can't apologise enough for his behaviour on that day and to the police officers in particular."