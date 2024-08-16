Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The ordeal experienced by staff members forced to barricade themselves inside the kitchen of a Rotherham hotel besieged by violent protesters was laid bare, as three more rioters were jailed.

After days of sentencing hearings for some of those who have entered guilty pleas over their roles in the Rotherham riots, today, for the first time, Sheffield Crown Court has heard from one of the Holiday Inn Express staff members who feared they could be killed in the disorder.

In a statement read to The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, a manager at the Holiday Inn revealed that prior to the disorder unfolding on Sunday, August 4, 2024, he had made contingency plans in case the the anti-immigration protest led to 'difficulties,’ which included a panic room with three doors.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But as windows at the hotel were smashed, the 22 members of staff who were present felt the level of protection in the make-shift panic room would not suffice and that it had become necessary to barricade themselves into a kitchen there, using three freezers.

The Recorder of Sheffield, Judge Jeremy Richardson KC, today (August 15, 2024) jailed three more people who were involved in the violent disorder at the Holiday Inn Express in Rotherham, which houses asylum seekers. Left to right: Michael Whitehead; Billy Pemberton and Dylan White | SYP

Summarising the manager's statement, Judge Richardson said: "Once the hotel was entered by individuals...the staff were very fearful as to what would happen."

"It became extremely serious for them when the fire alarm went off, after a fire was started in some part of the building. They thought they might die."

The manager said he subsequently managed to speak to a police officer, who reassured him that those inside the hotel would be protected, and that they should remain there until it was deemed safe for them to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As the disorder began to calm, the manager said he was picked up by his wife, and as soon as he got into her car he 'broke down' and was unable to speak.

The manager said that in the days since the riot, he feels as though he is on the edge of a nervous breakdown, and that he cannot get the disorder - and what could have happened to those inside the hotel - out of his mind.

Judge Richardson described the riots as ‘vile’ and ‘racist in character,’ and said they were ‘fostered by ignorant and malevolent individuals’ who posted ‘arrant’ messages and ‘comprehensive lies and nonsense’ online.

750 people are believed to have been present during the disorder, during which more than 60 police officers were reportedly injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sentencing of Michael Whitehead

Michael Whitehead is beginning a prison sentence today (August 15, 2024) | SYP

The statement was read during the sentencing hearing of 27-year-old rioter Michael Whitehead held this afternoon (Thursday, August 15, 2024).

Prosecutor Stephanie Hollis detailed how Whitehead, of no fixed abode, shouted at police, and said to one lone officer who was vastly outnumbered by protesters, 'You're not fit to wear the badge'.

Judge Richardson said Whitehead subsequently made attempts to 'encourage' disorder, with chants of 'Yorkshire, Yorkshire,' 'we want our country back' 'paedophiles,' and 'England 'till I die' as he gesticulated towards the hotel. He then shouted to the crowd: "Let's go f***ing mental," the court heard.

"In consequence of those comments, the violence erupted, missiles were thrown, and you were seen punching your fist in the air...you were stood there...shouting racist abuse," said Judge Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "It's fair to say you were not observed throwing missiles, you are not observed having gone into the hotel. But you were there taking a very active part in encouraging the others to do as they did. They did exactly as you wanted.”

Whitehead pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder yesterday.

Defending, Clarkson Baptiste said Whitehead suffers from attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, and told Judge Richardson that ‘he knows what’s coming, which is why he surrendered himself to the police station two nights ago’.

Judge Richardson sentenced him to two years, eight months in prison, and a 10-year criminal behaviour order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Resumed sentencing of Billy Pemberton

Judge Richardson heard how Billy Pemberton was part of a group which was throwing missiles at a small group of ‘cornered’ police outside the hotel, but there was no evidence he threw anything at the officers himself. | SYP

During other sentencing hearings, the court heard how the custodial sentences passed down to two others involved in the disorder - Billy Pemberton and Dylan White - may have ‘ruinous’ consequences, including the loss of their businesses.

The court has previously heard how painter and decorator Pemberton, aged 31, who employs three people, will lose his business because of his "stupidity" after he was filmed at the disorder.

Pemberton, of Rosehill Road, Rawmarsh, Rotherham, had his case opened yesterday (August 14, 2024)after he admitted violent disorder, and Judge Richardson jailed him for two years, four months when the case resumed today.

Judge Richardson heard how Pemberton was part of a group which was throwing missiles at a small group of ‘cornered’ police outside the hotel, but there was no evidence he threw anything at the officers himself.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said he was also spotted in a group which was chanting "who the f*** is Allah?".

Pemberton has admitted picking up a police baton, dropped by an officer, and taking it away from the scene.

Gordon Stables, defending, said his client is ‘utterly dejected and remorseful’ and facing losing his business thanks to the inevitable prison sentence.

Mr Stables said Pemberton went to the hotel after ‘seeing things on social media that were completely and utterly untrue, complete lies’.

He said: "Others will suffer due to his stupidity."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As he sentenced Pemberton today, Judge Richardson said that while he was not ‘fully to the fore’ and was more in the second ‘tier’ or ‘rank,’ he was there, as part of the ‘mob’ that threw ‘missiles towards officers’.

He sentenced Pemberton to two years, four months’ immediate custody and made him the subject of a five-year criminal behaviour order.

“This is ruinous for you, but I’m afraid you are the author of your own misfortune,” Judge Richardson said.

Dylan White sentencing

The court heard how 48-year-old Dylan White’s participation in the disorder was as part of a group who rocked a police dog van and tried to prevent it from escaping the escalating incident. | SYP

Similarly, 48-year-old White owns a scaffolding business, which employs 14 people. In a statement read to the court, his business partner said it may now fold without White’s ‘direct input,’ without which it would be ‘very difficult to keep it running’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard how White’s participation in the disorder was as part of a group who rocked a police dog van and tried to prevent it from escaping the escalating incident.

Judge Richardson acknowledged that White’s involvement was ‘relatively limited’ - simply extending to seconds of rocking the van - and came towards the end of the incident.

White, of The Farmstead, Bolton Upon Dearne, pleaded guilty to one count of violent disorder on Tuesday (August 13, 2024).

Defending, Emma Coverley described White’s conduct as ‘four seconds of madness’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She described how while White had a chequered criminal past, he has since turned his life around, and now earns a good living through his successful business. He also has a wife, with whom he shares twin 16-year-old daughters, the court heard.

Ms Coverley described White’s wife as being heavily reliant upon him, and said he also played an active role in his daughter’s showjumping hobby, as part of which he often takes her to various events across the country.

Noting that White’s wife was ‘sobbing her eyes out’ from the public gallery, Judge Richardson told him he should be ‘comprehensively ashamed’ of himself for the ‘anguish’ he has caused to his family and those involved with his business.

“I’ve no idea why someone such as you decided to participate in this, but you did, and you must be punished,” Judge Richardson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

White, attending via video link from HMP Lincoln, sobbed as Judge Richardson sentenced him to two years’ custody and told him it could not be suspended.

Applications concerning an application for White to receive a criminal behaviour order were adjourned, and will now be heard at the same court on October 18, 2024.