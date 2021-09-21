James Lee, 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during his brief appearance over the fatal knife attack on High Street last Friday afternoon.

Lee, who was represented by defence solicitor Yvonne Wragg, appeared at court charged with murder and was remanded in custody until his next hearing.

Mohamed Issa Koroma died after being stabbed in Sheffield city centre.

Robert Coyne, prosecuting, confirmed that Lee will appear at Crown Court on Wednesday, September 22.

Lee was led to the dock in chains and prison clothing, where he was observed by four members of Mr Koroma’s family from the public gallery.

Addressing Mr Koroma’s family at the end of the session, District Judge Mrs Naomi Redhouse said: “I appreciate you coming today, and I am so sorry that you had to come.

Sheffield Magistrates' Court

“I am very sorry for your loss.”

Police were called at around 4.30pm on Friday, September 17 to reports that a man had been stabbed on High Street.

Officers attended the scene and found Mr Koroma seriously injured.

Witnesses said Mr Koroma was in the city centre handing out leaflets for his church. Others said he was shopping.

Despite the efforts of members of the public, police officers and paramedics, Mr Koroma was pronounced dead at around 5.15pm.

A post-mortem examination concluded Mr Koroma died as a result of the stab injuries he suffered.

He was formally identified by his family on Sunday. Relatives are currently being supported by specially trained officers.

South Yorkshire Police has paid tribute to Mohamed and his family. Detective Chief Inspector Paul Murphy said: “My thoughts are with Mohamed’s family at this very difficult time. It's hard to fathom the impact this has had on them, his friends and the wider community who are coming to terms with what has happened.”

A police cordon guarding the scene remained in place overnight before it was lifted on Saturday afternoon.

Officers continue to appeal for information and witnesses as part of their investigation.