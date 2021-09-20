KILLAMARSH LIVE: Bereaved father leaves touching floral tribute after death of woman and three children
Sheffield was rocked with serious incidents last Friday and over the weekend – with one fatal stabbing in the city centre and another mass murder at a home near the city.
Four people were found dead in a village near Sheffield on Sunday morning.
Police were called to the property on Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh at around 7.25am amid concerns for the safety of those at the address.
It is understood that bodies of woman and three children were believed to have been found in the house.
One man has been arrested and is currently in custody.
In a separate incident on Friday afternoon, a 24-year-old man was fatally stabbed on High Street in Sheffield city centre.
The man has been officially identified as Mohamed Issa Koroma.
The murder suspect, James Lee, aged 31, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham, was charged with murder following the killing and is due to appear in Sheffield Magistrates’ Court this morning.
Mourning father leaves touching floral tribute
The father of two of the victims has left a touching floral tribute at the scene. His note reads: “To John, my beautiful son, keep your kind heart shining while the angels are looking after you for me. I will see you soon. Daddy loves you, fly high - so proud of what you achieved.”
The note also reads: “Lacey love you lots - Caroline x”
A man in mourning: Killamarsh father pictured being comforted at scene
Vigil held for victims by Killamarsh residents
Dozens of Killamarsh residents joined a vigil for the four suspected murder victims this morning.
The father of two of the dead children later joined the gathering, in the park at the end of Birchland Drive, along with other devastated relatives.
He told those in the park that their vigil was beautiful, and that life was precious.
David Taylor, who runs Killamarsh street church, had organised the gathering among the picnic tables in a green space.
He said he felt it was important to come together today, and had invited others to join him.
When the victim’s father arrived, Mr Taylor prayed with him.
He said the number that had turned up showed the strength of the community, that pulled people together at times like this.
He said: “I think its important that we come together and be together as a community.”
He said a prayer for peace in the village, for the residents, and the family which had lost loved ones.
He said the church would be open today for those he needed it.
One resident who attended the vigil, mum of two Chloe Jones, said people had been shocked by what had happened.
“I just wanted to pay my respects,” she said. “I don’t know the family, but it is just awful.”
Another woman attended before going to leave flowers at Chandos Crescent. She held the flowers and a teddy bear.
She said: “I don’t know the family, but we are a close knit community. There is a feeling of shock and sadness.”
Drone photos show police outside Killamarsh home after four people were tragically found dead
These photos show police surrounding a home in Killamarsh, near Sheffield, after four people were tragically found dead.
Victim’s ‘devastated’ boyfriend and his mother pay floral tribute to deceased girlfriend
Angela Freeman, whose son was a friend of victim Lacey Bennett, said Outwood Academy City was closed today, as she was a pupil.
She said her son was devastated. They visited the street and left flowers.
She said: “My son is devastated. She was his girlfriend. We wanted to come and leave flowers. I feel for the family so much.”
Resident reacts to tragic deaths in Killamarsh
One resident of Chandos Cresent said she understood a woman and three children had died.
She said: “It’s awful, its horrendous that its happened. There have been a few people in and out of that house of the years, but they’ve been in there throughout Covid.
“We see the kids playing on the field at the weekend. There was a girl and a boy. I heard the other child was a friend who was there for a sleepover.”
She said the children’s dad was at the edge of the police line dressed in jeans and a blue jumper, he was being comforted by a woman in jeans and an orange jumper. He was visibly upset and could be heard weeping.
Floral tributes laid at police cordon in Killamarsh
Floral tributes have been laid at the police cordon in Chandos Cresent, Killamarsh.
Sheffield school closed today over 'tragic incident’ involving three students
A Sheffield school is closed today over a ‘tragic incident’ involving three students.
Outwood Academy City in Stradbroke informed parents and carers of the decision to close the school this morning.
In a tweet, the school said: “It is with great sadness that the academy will be closed today.
“A tragic incident has taken place in the community involving three of our students.
“We will however be open to any students who need our support.
“Our thoughts are with all those affected by this sad news. We are working with the police and are unable to give more information at this time.”
It is understood that the school closure relates to a tragedy in Killamarsh yesterday morning.
The bodies of a woman and three children were discovered in a house in Chandos Crescent after police officers were deployed at around 7.25am following ‘concerns’ for the ‘safety’ of the occupants.