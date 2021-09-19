Man, 31, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Sheffield city centre

James Lee, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham was today charged on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed weapon in public.

He has been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Monday 20 September.

Police were called at around 4:30pm on Friday to reports that a man had been stabbed on High Street.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 31-year-old man has been charged in connection to the murder of a 24-year-old man who was stabbed in Sheffield city centre on Friday.

Officers attended the scene and discovered a 24-year-old man who had suffered critical injuries.

Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, the victim was sadly pronounced dead at around 5:15pm.

A police cordon guarding the scene remained in place overnight before it was lifted on Saturday afternoon.

Officers continue to appeal for information and witnesses as part of their investigation.