Man, 31, charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Sheffield city centre
A 31-year-old man has been charged with murder after a fatal stabbing in Sheffield city centre.
James Lee, of Doncaster Road, Rotherham was today charged on suspicion of murder and possession of a bladed weapon in public.
He has been remanded into custody to appear at Sheffield Magistrates’ Court at 10am on Monday 20 September.
Police were called at around 4:30pm on Friday to reports that a man had been stabbed on High Street.
Officers attended the scene and discovered a 24-year-old man who had suffered critical injuries.
Despite the best efforts of members of the public and paramedics, the victim was sadly pronounced dead at around 5:15pm.
A police cordon guarding the scene remained in place overnight before it was lifted on Saturday afternoon.
Officers continue to appeal for information and witnesses as part of their investigation.
If you can help, call 101 quoting incident number 585 of 17 September.