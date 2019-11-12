Kavan Brissett, aged 21, was knifed in his chest when violence flared off Langsett Walk, Upperthorpe, on August 14, 2018.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery but could not be saved and died four days later.

Kavan Brissett was stabbed to death in Sheffield

Nobody has yet been charged over the murder.

Posting publicly on Facebook about the murder yesterday, Kavan’s mum, Emma Hamilton, said: “My son’s last moments were with a complete stranger who tried his best to resuscitate him, and I will forever be thankful.”

She said the Good Samaritan also dialled 999 to call for help.

In the same post, Ms Hamilton criticised some of Kavan’s friends, who were with him at the time of the attack, for not raising the alarm.

She said her son died with a stranger rather than with those he 'thought were his friends,’ and whom she said could have alerted his family sooner ‘rather than it being too late’.

She added: “They’re just as bad as the person who did it, did nothing to save him or help him.”

Detectives investigating the murder are keen to trace 30-year-old Ahmed Farrah, who is believed to hold vital information about the stabbing and could be key to the investigation.

But despite repeated appeals for information on his whereabouts he has not yet been located.

Farrah, who is also known as ‘Reggie’ and has links to Broomhall, is said to know he is wanted for questioning.

He went to ground after last being seen in the Cardiff area a month after the murder.

Before that he had been captured on CCTV at the minor injuries clinic at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital, where he was treated for facial injuries, on the same night that Kavan was stabbed.

He returned to the hospital the following day but then disappeared from Sheffield.

Detectives believe he was injured in the same incident in which Kavan was stabbed

Anyone with information on the murder should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 827 of August, 14, 2018.