Trains between Sheffield and Leeds are due to be delayed or cancelled today after a derailment at Wakefield

A train derailed at the Wakefield Westgate station earlier today, which is affecting a number of services, including Northern routes between Leeds and Sheffield and Doncaster.

CrossCountry and LNER routes are also affected.

Trains are running at a reduced speed, delaying services.