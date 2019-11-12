First South Yorkshire suspended its services along Margate Drive, Pitsmoor, last night due to vandalism.

The firm apologised for any convenience cause by the suspension.

A bus was vandalised in the same street where a taxi was shot at in Sheffield

There have been a number of vandalism attacks on buses across the city over recent weeks, with firms temporarily suspending services on the nights of the attacks on safety grounds.

Last night’s incident on Margate Drive came two weeks after a taxi was shot at in the same street.CRIME: Sheffield men jailed after being found with loaded sawn-off shotgun in car

A whit Seat estate, operated by City Taxis, pulled up on the street for a pre-booked fare and was shot at while three passengers were in the car.

The gun was fired from a blue Volkswagen Audi, which pulled up alongside the taxi.