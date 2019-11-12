The investigation was launched after emergency services were called to Denman Street, Eastwood, following reports that a man was seriously injured on Sunday night.

The man, who has not yet been named, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

Denman Street, Eastwood, Rotherham

A 32-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of murder and remained in police custody last night.

Police patrols have been stepped up in the wake of the murder and door-to-door enquiries have been carried out as detectives piece together the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 800 of November 10.