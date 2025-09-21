A man has been charged following an alleged rape in Sheffield city centre.

Ansar Younis, 41, of Hatherley Road in Sheffield is charged with rape of a woman over 16 years of age.

The charges relate to reports of a rape that happened near to Mulberry Street in the early hours of Saturday morning (September 20).

Ansar is remanded in police custody and will appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court tomorrow (21 September).

A statement released by South Yorkshire Police on Saturday has criticised how footage of the alleged rape is now circulating online.

The statement reads: “We understand that members of the public who witnessed the incident are believed to have filmed it on their mobile phones.

“We are asking those with footage to consider their actions before circulating it online.”

T/DI Booth added: “Speculation and the sharing of footage on social media is extremely unhelpful and causes extreme distress to the victim and those who know them.

“I urge anyone who has footage and has not yet spoken to us to get in touch. And I urge those to consider their actions before sharing their content.”

Anyone with information is asked to call South Yorkshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 85 of September20, 2025.