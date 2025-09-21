Locals are still hoping a Sheffield site which has been home to a popular garden centre for years could remain a place to buy plants and accessories.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Loxley Garden Centre, on Long Lane, Loxley, closed its doors on August 8, two months after plans to shut it were announced.

The permanently closed notice on the gate to Loxley Nurseries. Photo: National World | National World

It closed 25 years after its most recent owners took the business over.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But over a month after its closure, there has been no announcement on the future of the site, which still looks similar to how it did before closure, other than a ‘permanently closed’ notice on the gate.

One local resident said locals were still hopeful that the site could re-open as a garden centre in the future, but understood no decision had yet been made.

Former customers have also expressed to The Star a hope that the site would remain as a garden centre if a buyer could be found.

The Star approached the Sheffield Council ward councillors for Stannington, the area where Loxley Nurseries was sited, to find out if they had been notified of any plans for the site through the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CouncillorPenny Baker said: “I personally will miss Loxley Nursery . I understand from the lady who used to run it that she was retiring and happy to do so.”

She added that the ward councillors did not have any other information at this moment in time.

They announced the closure in June, with a statement attributed to The Loxley Nurseries Team. It said: “Thank you for 25 wonderful years - Loxley Nurseries is closing down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After 25 years of growing, blooming and thriving with our amazing community, it’s time for us to say goodbye. We’ve loved every moment - helping you build your gardens, sharing planting tips, and being part of your seasonal traditions.”

But customers say the venue had been operating as a garden centre even before that.