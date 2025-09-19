An unremarkable Rotherham house was the base for a multi-million pound money laundering business through which organised crime groups in South Yorkshire, Greater Manchester - and even as far afield as the Middle East - washed over £79million in dirty cash using a series of “scam” companies.

Details of the mind-blowing scheme, along with the punishments doled out to members of the gang still in the country, can today (Friday, September 19, 2025) be revealed after a reporting restriction was amended.

Numerous members of the Leadbeater family - consisting of “cowardly” patriarch Roan, mum Claire, their sons Dominic and Spencer, along with aunt Coral Wade - all participated in the conspiracy, which was run out of the family home on Benfield Avenue in the suburb of Broom.

Dominic Leadbeater pictured alongside some of the bundles of cash found at the Leadbeater family home in Broom, Rotherham | HMRC

“Crime of the highest order”

Judge David Dixon said of the base for the conspiracy: “A nice house in a nice area of Rotherham, which from outward appearances was the home of people that were doing alright in life.

“There were high end cars on the drive, there were the trappings of people that were living well, but not that it was the centre of an organised criminal enterprise where £60million plus of illicit funds were being controlled.

“To an outsider it is difficult to comprehend how a family in Rotherham found itself at the centre of laundering criminal proceeds for organised crime groups across doubtless South Yorkshire, Greater Manchester, the Midlands, and probably further afield.”

Some of the cash collected and bundled up by the Rotherham laundering gang | HMRC

Beyond the Leadbeater family, a number of other individuals were also part of the Rotherham OCG (organised crime group) at the centre of the scheme.

Stephen Osbourne, Paul Williams, Neil Steer, Kevin Window, Michael Woolley, Craig Hawley and Rachel Greene have also been brought to justice for their involvement.

The scale of the money laundering conspiracy involving transfers to far off locations led Judge Dixon to term it as “crime of the highest order.”

Prosecutors have never indicated where the criminal property came from.

Judge Dixon told the court that wherever it was sourced - whether drugs, fraud or otherwise - “the volume of funds through one family shows their importance to the underworld involved in criminal enterprises regionally if not nationally.”

Pub car park handovers and “sham” companies: the two arms of the money laundering scheme

The money laundering conspiracy, which “facilitated the movement of £79million” between October 2016 and March 2019, operated in two ways, prosecutor Andrew Haslam KC told Sheffield Crown Court.

HMRC figures provided to The Star, however, place the figure at £81,605,166.

The first was through “sums from thousands to hundreds of thousands of pounds” in “dirty” cash being collected during shifty handovers carried out in the car parks of pubs and supermarkets.

HMRC

“Bag loads of cash simply moved from car A to car B and then moved to wherever was required,” said Judge Dixon.

Once the cash, “often consisting of Scottish and Northern Irish bank notes” had been collected it was then taken back to the Leadbetter family home to be counted.

“At the Leadbeater’s the cash was counted and the counting machine was extensively used it seems. On the day the conspiracy was closed, when arrests were made – nearly £250,000 was found in the Leadbeater’s house alone. All separated in nicely wrapped bundles,” said Judge Dixon.

The second way the money laundering conspiracy operated was through 14 “sham” companies operated and controlled by the defendants, which would be used to process the “dirty” cash collected.

Mr Haslam said nine of the 14 sham companies were operated by the Leadbeaters, while the other five were “controlled by others on their behalf.”

The court heard how some of the “sham” companies had tens of millions of pounds in their accounts | HMRC

The court heard how some of the “sham” companies had tens of millions of pounds in their accounts.

Judge Dixon said: “The cash somehow got into the banking system – how remains unclear to me, but it obviously did as considerable sums appeared in relevant company bank accounts.

“The funds would then be transferred to other accounts, and then sometimes abroad. Fake invoices were created to try and give legitimacy to the transactions. This was professionally organised and sophisticated laundering. The logs kept might not have given the impression of being the most carefully operated, but clear it is that precise records were being kept.

“As time passed the banking system would raise concerns over a particular company's activities or particular transactions and if it wasn’t possible to explain away what was actually going on, the company was put to one side and a new company used.”

Gang members’ roles and the sentences passed down

Roan Leadbeater

Roan Leadbeater, described as the “key player” in the conspiracy who “led, controlled and orchestrated it all,” has fled the country - leaving the jurisdiction - along with his son Spencer.

Judge Dixon branded Roan a “coward,” before adding: “Running to a country outside of the jurisdiction where he is unlikely to be returned, but leaving his family to, as Mr Rhind KC indicated “to face the music.”

“He has managed to get one of his sons out of the jurisdiction to be with him, but his elder boy and his wife he has simply thrown aside.”

Claire Leadbeater

During a sentencing hearing held in July 2025, Claire Leadbeater was sentenced to 84 months in prison, while son Dominic was jailed for 68 months, and aunt Coral Wade for 52 months.

Describing each of their roles, Judge Dixon said Claire Leadbeater, aged 56, allowed “millions of pounds” through her address, and also instructed her sons to “do their bit.”

“I accept you were under your husband’s control to a degree, but you were still actively involved and aware of things…you were active in assisting over a million pounds out of the jurisdiction,” he told Claire Leadbeater, of Roebuck Chase, Rotherham.

She was found guilty of money laundering offences under the Proceeds of Crime Act (2002), following a trial at the same court which concluded in March 2025.

Dominic Leadbeater

Judge Dixon described Dominic Leadbeater as his dad’s “right hand man.”

“He did what was asked of him. He collected cash. He counted cash. He transferred funds here, there and wherever was required. His hands were more than dirty from the illicit cash he was laundering,” said Judge Dixon, adding: “Dominic was living well from his actions. He had a number of very expensive watches, a nice car, and more. He was in my view enjoying the rewards of the criminal activity.”

He noted, however, that Dominic was “acting under direction” and was “only young at the time.”

Dominic Leadbeater, aged 28, formerly of Bentfield Avenue, Rotherham and Dubai, pleaded guilty during his trial of money laundering offences.

Spencer Leadbeater

Spencer Leadbeater “played his part in collecting cash at the very least,” said Judge Dixon.

Just like his dad, Spencer Leadbeater is believed to still be in a country outside of the jurisdiction, and as such, has not yet been brought to justice.

Coral Wade

Coral Wade, meanwhile, held a significant role in the running of three of the sham companies, through which “many millions of pounds of criminal property were laundered.”

Wade, aged 53, of Broom Lane, Rotherham, was jailed for four years, four months after pleading guilty in November 2024 to money laundering offences.

Millions of pounds used in the money laundering scheme were collected during dodgy pickups in the car parks of pubs and supermarkets | HMRC

OCG members outside of the Leadbeater family

Paul Williams

Moving to the OCG members outside of the Leadbeater family, Paul Williams’ involvement was limited to the “activity of a single sham company,” as part of which he played a “limited function” under direction.

Mr Haslam said that “function” was acting as the director of the sham company in return for ‘wages’, which were paid to him on a regular basis.

Williams, of Thorpe Hesley, Rotherham, pleaded guilty in December 2024 to money laundering offences and was jailed for 45 months.

Stephen Osborne

Stephen Osborne, aged 50, was responsible for five cash handovers during which an estimated amount of £2,396,270 is believed to have been collected.

The amount is based on entries in notebooks recovered from the Leadbeater family home, in which careful records of the cash received and what happened to it were kept.

Osbourne was jailed for six years, after being found guilty of money laundering offeces at the conclusion of the March 2025 trial.

Neil Steer

Neil Steer, aged 45, used his experience as a trained accountant to provide advice as to what might happen if transfers were queried, in addition to identifying that other accounts would be needed.

Judge Dixon described his role as being “of assistance to the overall scheme.”

Steer, of East Avenue, Rotherham,received a sentence of 20 months’ custody, suspended for two months, along with a three-month curfew. He pleaded guilty during his trial to money laundering offences.

Kevin Window and Michael Woolley

Mr Haslam said defendants Kevin Window and Michael Woolley had the role of “couriers.”

Window, aged 43, of Fambridge Road, Maldon pleaded guilty during his trial to money laundering offences.. He was sentenced to 18 weeks’ custody, suspended for 18 months in July 2025.

Woolley, aged 77, of Abbott Crescent, Farnsfield, also pleaded guilty during his trial to money laundering offences. He was sentenced to 13 months’ custody, suspended for 2 years, in July 2025.

Craig Hawley and Rachel Greene

Craig Hawley and Rachel Greene are the latest OCG members to be sentenced, during a hearing in front of Judge Dixon on September 19, 2025.

The role of Hawley, also an accountant, was to use his professional skills to assist with the investigation. Using at least one of the sham companies, Hawley was involved in the movement of over £1m of criminal property in what Judge Dixon described as “sustained activity.”

Hawley, aged 55, of Aughton Road, Sheffield was sentenced to 24 months’ custody, suspended for 18 months, along with a three-month curfew after pleading guilty during his trial.

Rachel Greene, aged 54, of Windmill Avenue, Grimethorpe, Barnsley, helped to move in excess of £4.5million through the use of a sham company.

Judge Dixon accepted Greene was acting under the direction of her partner at the time. Her barrister Craig Hassall KC likened his manipulation of Greene to the type seen in “romance fraud.”

Greene pleaded guilty to money laundering offences in January this year, and was sentenced to 24 months’ custody suspended for 18 months, along with a three-month curfew.

“Money generated by criminals who bring misery ahd harm to communities”

Speaking after Greene and Hawley were jailed, Richard Las, Director, Fraud Investigation Service at HMRC, said: “Money laundering is not a victimless crime and this case clearly shows the connections that exist between serious, organised criminal gangs.

“This money was generated by criminals who bring misery and harm to communities across the UK and deprive our public services of much needed money.

“I’m pleased that the skills, experience, and tenacity of my teams have helped smash this large scale, criminal money cleaning enterprise. We are and will always be on the side of the law-abiding majority and will investigate anyone suspected of laundering the proceeds of crime.

“Anyone with information about money laundering or any type of tax fraud can contact HMRC online.”