Motorist arrested over 'ridiculous' driving in Sheffield after being caught speeding and running red light

A motorist was arrested over driving in Sheffield described as ‘ridiculous’ after being caught speeding and running a red light.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 17 July, 2019, 10:06

South Yorkshire Police said officers in an unmarked police car ‘witnessed some quite frankly ridiculous driving’ by a motorist in a Vauxhall Astra on Ridgeway Road, Gleadless, last night.

CRIME: Police probe continues after man turns up at Sheffield hospital with stab wounds to chest

The force said the motorist was driving a ‘excess speed’, ran a red light and ‘generally doing everything possible to attract attention to themselves’.

LATEST: Joey Barton charged over brawl in tunnel at Barnsley FC’s stadium

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The car was stopped, seized and the driver failed a roadside drug test.

Read More

Read More
Car driven wrong way along dual carriageway during police chase in Sheffield

Blood tests were then taken while the driver was in police custody.

South Yorkshire Police said: “The individual will be dealt with for the driving matters and also now has a nervous wait for the results of the blood test.”