Motorist arrested over 'ridiculous' driving in Sheffield after being caught speeding and running red light
A motorist was arrested over driving in Sheffield described as ‘ridiculous’ after being caught speeding and running a red light.
South Yorkshire Police said officers in an unmarked police car ‘witnessed some quite frankly ridiculous driving’ by a motorist in a Vauxhall Astra on Ridgeway Road, Gleadless, last night.
The force said the motorist was driving a ‘excess speed’, ran a red light and ‘generally doing everything possible to attract attention to themselves’.
The car was stopped, seized and the driver failed a roadside drug test.
Blood tests were then taken while the driver was in police custody.
South Yorkshire Police said: “The individual will be dealt with for the driving matters and also now has a nervous wait for the results of the blood test.”