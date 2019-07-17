Joey Barton charged over brawl in tunnel at Barnsley FC’s stadium
Fleetwood Town manager and ex-England international Joey Barton has been charged over a brawl in the tunnel at Barnsley FC’s ground after a game last season.
Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 9.
The charge follows an incident at Oakwell in April 2019, when Barnsley head coach Daniel Stendel was left with facial injuries following a disturbance in the tunnel after Barnsley’s 4-2 League One win against Fleetwood.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
CRIME: Man and woman arrested over slavery offences after police visit Chesterfield car washSouth Yorkshire Police said: “A man has been charged following an incident at Barnsley Football Club in April 2019.“Joseph Barton, 36, of Fox Bank Close, Widnes, has been charged with actual bodily harm contrary to section 47 assault and has been bailed to appear before Barnsley Magistrates Court on Wednesday 9 October 2019.“On Saturday, April 13, 2019, a man was left with facial injuries after an incident in the club tunnel around 5pm, following the conclusion of Barnsley's match against Fleetwood Town.”