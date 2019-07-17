Police probe continues after man turns up at Sheffield hospital with stab wounds to chest
A police probe is continuing this morning after a man turned up at a Sheffield hospital with stab wounds to his chest.
The 22-year-old arrived at the Royal Hallamshire Hospital to seek treatment for his injuries yesterday afternoon.
He was assessed then transferred to the Northern General Hospital, where the city’s accident and emergency department is located.
The man remains in hospital this morning but his injuries are not life threatening.
A police investigation into the circumstances surrounding the knife attack, including the location of the stabbing, is under way.
South Yorkshire Police said: “No arrests have been made at this time and there are no cordons currently in place.”
Officers were alerted the the incident just before 5pm yesterday.