Motorbikes used in series of Sheffield robberies seized by police
A pair of motorbikes which police said had been used in a series of robberies around Sheffield have been seized by officers.
South Yorkshire Police’s Off Road Team shared this photo of the two bikes, which it said had been discovered close to Hastilar Road South in Woodthorpe and taken for forensic examination along with a helmet.
The team also appealed for information about another vehicle which is believed to be connected to the crime wave.
“A group was paying particular attention to us while we were recovering the bikes. They drove past in a silver Jeep Cherokee but we were unable to stop it,” said officers.
“Later in the day we spotted it on Nodder Road and had it recovered bearing false registration plates. This will also be forensically examined and the owner of the plates contacted in case they were stolen.
“If anyone has any information relating to these two bikes or the jeep can they please get in touch quoting incident 477 150821.
“If you have any dashcam, pictures or otherwise of any of these vehicles, please send them in. Ask the operator for the best way to send them in.”
The off road team described how following the spate of robberies it had been busy patrolling the city centre, the hospital car parks, Woodthorpe and lower Manor.
It also revealed how officers had discovered a burnt-out Suzuki motorbike on Colliery Road in Attercliffe, which it said had been recovered in order to establish its identity.
The Star revealed last week how brazen thieves had been seen pulling wheelies before stealing motorbikes in Sheffield city centre.