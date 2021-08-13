Brazen motorbike thieves seen 'pulling wheelies' in Sheffield city centre

Police are investigating the incidents after multiple witnesses saw what happened and reported the crimes, however there have so far been no arrests.

A witness to the crimes said: “On Monday of this week three males riding motorbikes were witnessed driving around the Pond Street area in the early afternoon in a very dangerous manner, pulling wheelies and making sudden u-turns in the road nearly colliding with cars.

“They located a motorbike and took interest in it. To everyone's disbelief [they were] not giving a care at being seen.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The thefts took place on Pond Street, near the interchange and the NCP car park entrance.

“They then returned and stole the motorbike approximately two hours later, breaking off the disc lock.

“Then yesterday (Wednesday) they returned on two motorbikes (one person on one bike and two on the other) to the same spot on Pond Street next to the entrance for the NCP carpark and attempted to steal another using an angle grinder at 3pm but got disturbed by members of the public.

“It's shocking that these crimes are been attempted in the first place but more so in broad daylight in the city centre with many people around. These criminals are dangerous and blatantly willing to do what it takes to get what they want.”

South Yorkshire Police have said that officers are dealing with the incidents.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Police were called at around 2:30pm on Monday 9 August to reports that a motorbike had been stolen from Sheffield Interchange.

“It is reported that four unknown offenders travelling together on three bikes stole the motorbike before fleeing the scene in the direction of the Howard Hotel.

“Police attended the scene to conduct an area search to locate the men, to no gain. Enquiries are ongoing to locate those involved.

“It is also reported that at around 3pm on 11 August, three men attempted to steal a second motorbike nearby in Pond Street. The trio were disturbed and fled towards Patternoster Row.”