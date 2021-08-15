Mum's warning as boy, 12, is robbed at knifepoint in Sheffield

As the boy and his girlfriend were walking through Ashleigh Park in Gleadless at 8pm last night (August 14) they were approached by four teenagers.

The boy told his girlfriend to run away before attempting to run away himself, however the four older boys caught up with him.

The four teenagers, three black and one white and ‘approximately 15-years-old’, then allegedly showed the 12-year-old that they were carrying knives and threatened to stab him if he did not give them his phone.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The incident took place in Ashleigh Park.

They boy resported that he gave them his phone, and then one of the attackers pulled out a ‘machete’ and said he was going to stab the victim for running away. The boy then ran again and managed to get away.

The boy’s mother, who wishes to remain anonymous, said: “Luckily my boy got away. But I want to raise awareness in the area because if it happens again, the next child may not be so lucky. Obviously my son is shaken up.”

The incident has been reported to the police and enquiries are ongoing.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted by The Star about the incident.

If you have any information you can contact police on 101 quoting incident number 859 of August 14, 2021.