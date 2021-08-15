Not again! Another of Pete McKee’s famous Sheffield murals almost completely covered up

Last week art fans were upset when iconic Sheffield artist Pete McKee’s famous mural of a dog with its nose in a packet of biscuits, called ‘Frank’, was found to be almost completely covered up a by an awning on Burton Street.

Now another of his famous works on the side of a city building has been given a similar treatment.

The Pete McKee mural, Muriel, covered up by builders' cabins on Carver Street. PIcture: Carol Benson

Fan Carol Benson was left disappointed to see his painting ‘Muriel’, on the site of The Art House, on Carver Street, had been almost completely covered up by builders' temporary cabins.

Carol, who lives near Pickering, North Yorkshire, where she runs a self-catering railway carriage holiday business, knows artist Pete personally, and is a big fan of his work.

She was on a visit to Sheffield when she noticed a stack of blue mobile buildings had left just the top half of Muriel’s head visible.

She was walking between her hotel and a city centre restaurant when she noticed.

26 June 2018....... Sheffield artist Pete McKee works on 'Muriel' a new mural on the side of the Art House on Carver Street. Picture Scott Merrylees

She said: “We always look out for Pete’s paintings when we’re in Sheffield. We’ve travelled as far as Brighton to see his exhibitions. When we saw the painting had been covered up like that we just thought ‘what a shame’.

"There are workmen’s cabinets right up against it. At least they are only temporary cabins, but it’s disappointing to see it covered up.”

She sent Pete a message to tell him: “When I visit Sheffield I love to admire your artwork.....but sometimes only a peek is not enough!”

He saw the funny side and said: “I think ‘Mckee’s peeking over things’ is a new theme.”

Pete painted Muriel back in 2018.

After an awning was put up partially covering Frank the Whippet, one McKee fan described it as 'like getting rid of a Banksy', although The Parrot Club posted a comment stating the canopy was temporary.

But there are still places where you can see Pete’s work in the city centre.

Fans missing their McKees can have a look at ‘The Snog’, on the side of Fagan's on Broad Street, or his Bears of Sheffield design near Hallam University on Arundel Gate.