Blaine Williams, aged 29, went on the rampage at the Riverside pub, Hillsborough, after door staff had previously had to deal with a dispute between two groups of women including the defendant’s partner, according to a Sheffield Crown Court hearing.

Prosecuting barrister Richardo Childs told the hearing on September 15 that there had been an altercation between two groups of women and the door staff had tried to restrain some of them before Williams arrived armed with a baseball bat.

Mr Childs added: “He enters the pub with the lower half of his face covered and holding a baseball bat and he went straight to one of the door staff.”

Williams smashed a chair with the bat and threatened one of the door staff as people ran away and the landlady fled to the cellar, according to Mr Childs.

Mr Childs said Williams swung the bat around damaging doors and smashing glasses leaving one staff member covered in broken glass but she was not injured.

The landlady stated she had been left “scared” by the incident and a colleague stated she had felt “terrified” and both were fearful of any further repercussions.

Williams, of Winn Drive, Middlewood, Sheffield, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to affray, possessing an offensive weapon and causing criminal damage after the incident on January 22.

Sheffield Crown Court, pictured, has heard how a Sheffield thug has been given a suspended prison sentence after he went on the rampage at the Riverside pub, at Hillsborough, Sheffield, smashing glasses and terrifying staff.

Rebecca Tanner, defending, said Williams had taken matters into his own hands after he had received a phone call from his partner in a panicked state.

Ms Tanner added: “He responded to that phone call without thinking through the consequences and he took matters into his own hands attending the public house.

“And his actions, he knows, cannot be justified and he says through me he knows his actions were misguided and this was not the normal way he conducts himself.”

She also said Williams has taken on the role of the “main man” in his family after his father died in highly shocking circumstances and he helps looks after three children while his partner works as a carer.

Ms Tanner argued if Williams was sent to prison his partner would be forced to give up her job or limit her hours to look after the children.

Judge Sarah Wright told Williams he had a grievance against the door staff after the incident involving his partner and he had turned up at the pub swinging a baseball bat around.

She said: “This was an appalling, violent, threatening incident rightly described as ugly and frightening and it clearly passes the custody threshold.”

However, Judge Wright recognised Williams has an important role looking after family members following his father’s death in distressing circumstances.

She sentenced Williams to 20 months of custody suspended for two years with 150 hours of unpaid work and a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement.

But Judge Wright warned Williams: “If you commit any further offences or fail to comply with the order you will go to prison for 20 months for this matter plus anything on top for any other offence.”