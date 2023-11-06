CCTV has been released after a man suffered serious injuries in an attack in a Sheffield supermarket car park

A man suffered serious injures in a violent attack at a popular Sheffield supermarket's car park.

The incident happened after words were exchanged between two customers, say police, who are investigating the assault.

South Yorkshire Police has issued closed circuit television pictures as they step up investigations into the incident which saw a man suffer serious injuries to his nose and ear when violence flared outs Morrisons near Penistone Road, Hillsborough.

Police want to speak to this man, who they think may be able to assist with their inquiries into an attack in the car park at Morrisons, Hillsborough. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The pictures that have been released by police are of a man who officers believe may be able to assist their investigation. They want people who recognise him to call the force or make contact online.

Police have issued the pictures along with a statement, saying: "It is reported that on Wednesday, October 18 at 6pm, a 32-year-old man was shopping in Morrisons supermarket on Penistone Road, Hillsborough, when a verbal altercation with another customer occurred.

"It is then reported that when the victim exited the shop to the car park, the other customer followed the man and assaulted him resulting in serious injuries to his nose and ear.

"Enquiries are ongoing but officers are keen to identify the man in the images as they may be able to assist with enquiries. Do you recognise this man?"