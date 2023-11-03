News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
Gary O’Neil’s verdict on struggling United ahead of Wolves clash
Wednesday’s embargo lifted after Dejphon Chansiri payment
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Chansiri issues statement over Owls’ HMRC bill, embargo and wages

Sheffield crime 2023: The 15 worst streets for reported violence and sexual offences in city, new figures show

Here are the worst Sheffield streets for reported violence and sexual offences.

By Sarah Marshall
Published 3rd Nov 2023, 18:00 GMT

The 15 Sheffield streets with the highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences have been revealed.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the 15 worst streets in the city for violence and sexual offences in September 2023.

They are based on reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

Police forces across the country put violence and sexual crimes into the same category, and the data used here reflects that.

The definition of sexual offences used by South Yorkshire Police says the offence category includes rape, sexual assault and sexual harassment; while the Crown Prosecution Service – which prosecutes criminal cases that have been investigated by the police and other investigative organisations – says violent crime covers a variety of offences – ranging from common assault to murder.

It also encompasses the use of weapons such as firearms, knives and corrosive substances like acid.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

Pictured are the 15 worst Sheffield streets for violence and sexual offences

1. 15 worst streets for violence and sexual offences

Pictured are the 15 worst Sheffield streets for violence and sexual offences

Photo Sales
The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 22

2. On or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre: 22 reports of violence and sexual offences

The highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near East Parade, Sheffield city centre, with 22

Photo Sales
The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale - near Northern General Hospital, with 20

3. On or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale - near Northern General Hospital: 20 reports of violence and sexual offences

The second-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Smilter Lane, Fir Vale - near Northern General Hospital, with 20

Photo Sales
The third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 17

4. On or near West Street, Sheffield city centre: 17 reports of violence and sexual offences

The third-highest number of reports of violence and sexual offences in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near West Street, Sheffield city centre, with 17

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:SheffieldSouth Yorkshire PoliceDataEngland