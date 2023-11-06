The seven streets pictured here are the worst-hit in Sheffield for reported vehicle crime, new South Yorkshire Police figures show.

The crime figures from Police.uk – the national website for policing in England – are released with a two-month delay, and we can now reveal the seven worst streets in the city for vehicle crime in September 2023.

The figures are comprised of reports made in South Yorkshire Police’s four Sheffield policing districts: Sheffield North East, Sheffield Central and North West, Sheffield South East and Sheffield South West.

The police.uk data states that the crimes have been reported ‘on or near’ a specific street or location.

The police recorded crime category of vehicle offences covers private and commercial vehicles and is comprised of: theft or unauthorised taking of a motor vehicle, aggravated vehicle taking, theft from a vehicle and interfering with a motor vehicle.

Report a crime to South Yorkshire Police by calling them on 101 or through their online portal at: https://smartcontact.southyorkshire.police.uk/

In an emergency, please call 999.

On or near Stovin Gardens, Greenland: 4 reports of vehicle crime The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Stovin Gardens, Greenland, Sheffield city centre, with 4

On or near Kenwood Road, Nether Edge: 4 reports of vehicle crime The joint-highest number of reports of vehicle crime in Sheffield in September 2023 were made in connection with incidents that took place on or near Kenwood Road, Nether Edge, with 4