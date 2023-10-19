A section of the car park at the Sheffield supermarket was cordoned off, following the incident.

A man has been left with slash wounds to his face, after a fight broke out in the car park of a Sheffield supermarket.

Police were called out the scene of the incident at the Morrisons car park on Langsett Road, Hillsborough, at around 6pm last night (Wednesday, October 19, 2023) after receiving reports that a man had been injured.

Speaking to The Star this morning (Thursday, October 19, 2023), a South Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "It is reported that the victim, a 32 year-old man became involved in an altercation with another man.

"The man is then alleged to have used a knife to cause slash wounds to the victim’s face.

"He was taken to hospital, his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

A section of the car park at Morrisons, Hillsborough, was cordoned off in the hours following the incident last night.

Anyone with information is asked to pass it to South Yorkshire Police.

You can do this online, via live chat or by calling 101.