A man is seriously injured in hospital after a violent assault in a Sheffield neighbourhood.

South Yorkshire Police have this morning released a statement on the incident at Morland Road, near Herdings, which saw emergency services sent to the scene in the early hours of Sunday, with a suspect still on the run.

It confirms police are still looking for a suspect in connection with the incident, despite a search on Sunday morning which saw the police helicopter brought to Sheffield to assist.

Police said in a statement today: “We were called to reports of violence at Morland Road, Sheffield at 12.16am on Sunday (15 June).

“It is reported that a 26-year-old man was assaulted by another man, suffering serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“The ambulance service attended and the victim was taken to hospital.

“Officers attended and completed an area search for the suspect, with support the National Police Air Service (NPAS), to no gain.”

They said the investigation was ongoing and are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Police were still on the scene this morning, more than 24 hours after the incident was reported.

Anyone with information that could help with their enquiries is asked to get in touch online or by calling 101, quoting incident number 17 of 15 June 2025.