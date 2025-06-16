This was the scene today after reports of a major police response to an incident in a Sheffield neighbourhood

Police remained on the scene today on Morland Drive, near Herdings, in Sheffield, after a major presence there on Sunday.

South Yorkshire Police are understood to have been called to the street on Sunday, with locals reporting a major response that included crime scene investigation officers.

One resident told The Star this morning: “The CSI have been around there and there was a lot of police activity yesterday, but I’m not sure what’s gone on.”

A police presence remained on the scene today, as shown in the picture taken this morning. Locals reported a major police presence last night, as well as the police helicopter over the area.

Police have been approached for more details of the incident.