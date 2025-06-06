The 21 safest neighbourhoods in Sheffield where you are least likely to be burgled

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 6th Jun 2025, 05:03 BST

Official figures have revealed the Sheffield neighbourhoods where you are least likely to be burgled.

The figures, which are provided by South Yorkshire Police and analysed to break them down into 70 city neighbourhoods, show the 21 parts of the city which saw the fewest break-ins between March 2024 and February 2025.

Those 21 Sheffield neighbourhoods are listed in the gallery below, showing each of them, along with the number of break-ins per 1,000 residents and the total number of reported burglaries in each neighbourhood.

We have listed the the 21 neighbourhoods in the city with the fewest burglaries in the gallery below, with the largest number of burglaries at the top, and the area with the fewest listed last.

All the pictures are for illustrative purposes only and do not refer to any specific incident.

South Yorkshire Police have issued advice on deterring burglars, which can be found here.

Latest figures show the safest places from burglars in Sheffield. We have listed the 21 places with the fewest break-ins

1. The 21 Safest places from burglars in Sheffield

Latest figures show the safest places from burglars in Sheffield. We have listed the 21 places with the fewest break-ins | National World Photo: National World

Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park saw 13.5 burglaries per thousand people from March 2024 to February 2025, the 21st fewest. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 34. Photo: Google

2. Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park - 21st

Sheffield Lane Top & Longley Park saw 13.5 burglaries per thousand people from March 2024 to February 2025, the 21st fewest. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 34. Photo: Google | Google Photo: Google

Handsworth South saw 12.9 burglaries per thousand people from March 2024 to February 2025, the 20th fewest. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 35. Photo: Google

3. Handsworth South - 20th

Handsworth South saw 12.9 burglaries per thousand people from March 2024 to February 2025, the 20th fewest. The total number of break ins in that neighbourhood was 35. Photo: Google Photo: Google

Meersbrook saw 12.8 burglaries per thousand people from March 2024 to February 2025, the 19th fewest. The total number of break-ins in that neighbourhood was 42. Photo: Marie Caley, National World

4. Meersbrook

Meersbrook saw 12.8 burglaries per thousand people from March 2024 to February 2025, the 19th fewest. The total number of break-ins in that neighbourhood was 42. Photo: Marie Caley, National World | National World Photo: Marie Caley

