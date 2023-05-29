Tributes have been paid to a boy who was stabbed to death in Sheffield, as he is laid to rest today.

The Madina Masjid mosque on Wolseley Road, Sheffield, announced that ‘Janaaza’, the Islamic funeral prayer, for the teenager would take place there today from 2.30pm and he would be buried at City Road Cemetery. It added: “The family appreciate all duas, support and concern shown by relatives and friends.”

People have been paying tribute on social media. One person wrote: “So sad. He used to come to U-Mix playing football.” Another commented: “RIP Mohammed. My heart goes out to your family.” And a third said: “Another young life lost to knife crime! RIP young man.”

Mohammed Iqbal, 17, was found seriously injured in Crookes, Sheffield, on Thursday, May 25. He died later that evening of what police said was a single stab wound.

A fourth person wrote: “No words. He was just a baby. May God give comfort to the family at this awful time when no comfort can be found. May God bless this Crookes community for the outpouring of love and sincere sorrow and solidarity.” And another well-wisher commented: “RIP sweet angel. My thoughts are with his family and friends, I send them all my best.”

Peshawa Ghaffour, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, was charged on Sunday with Mohammed Iqbal’s murder. The 29-year-old, who was due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates’ Court today, Monday, May 29, was also charged with possession of a firearm on arrest, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

Two other men have been arrested in connection with Mohammed Iqbal’s death. An 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and was later bailed, while on Sunday police revealed a third man, aged 33 and from Sheffield, had been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and had also been bailed as the investigation continues.

South Yorkshire Police issued a fresh appeal for information on Sunday, saying there were still several people yet to come forward who could hold vital information. Officers said they were particularly keen to speak to the customers of a number of Crookes businesses who were in the area at the time, as well as the passengers of two buses that passed by the scene.

