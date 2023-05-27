The 17-year-old victim at the centre of an ongoing murder investigation in Sheffield has been named.

Mohammed Iqbal was found seriously injured on Crookes Road shortly after 7pm on Thursday (May 25). Despite the best efforts of police and paramedics, Mohammed was sadly pronounced dead at hospital a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police has today revealed he died of a single stab wound, and two men so far have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

A 29-year-old man remains in police custody arrested on suspicion of killing Mohammed. Today, Sheffield Magistrates Court granted South Yorkshire Police extra time to question him.

The teenager who was allegedly murder in a stabbing in Crookes, Sheffield, on May 24 has been named as Mohammed Iqbal, 17.

Meanwhile, a second man, aged 18, who was arrested shortly after the alleged attack, has been bailed.

Mohammed’s family are being supported by specialist officers and have today released a photo of the 17-year-old.

Detective Chief Inspector Joanne Kemp, overseeing the investigation, said: “Our thoughts remain with Mohammed's family at this most distressing of times, and they are being supported by specially trained officers. I want to reassure the public our investigation into Mohammed's death is continuing at pace, and officers are working around the clock to piece together the circumstances of what happened on Thursday evening."

Anyone with information that could help officers bring Mohammed’s killers to justice can contact SYP on 101, quoting incident number 965 of May 25. Alternatively, if you would prefer not to provide your details to police, please contact independent charity Crimestoppers by ringing their UK Contact Centre on freephone 0800 555 111, or completing an online form on their website.