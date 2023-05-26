The boy collapsed on Crookes Road in Sheffield, with emergency services called to the area at 7.03pm yesterday, Thursday May 25. Police say his family has been informed and are receiving support from specially trained officers. Two men, aged 29 and 18, remain in custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

A forensics specialist in a full white suit was still working in an alley off Mulehouse Road this evening, 24 hours after the incident. Yellow numbered cards could be seen at intervals down the lane.

Det Chf Insp Joanne Kemp, overseeing the investigation, said: “Extensive enquiries have been carried out since the incident and as a result, those living locally will have seen an increased police presence in the area. Crookes Road has now re-opened but officers will remain in the area over the coming days to provide ongoing reassurance and support to local residents. Please be assured that officers and staff are working tirelessly and meticulously to investigate this incident and find out exactly what happened yesterday evening which led to the tragic death of a 17-year-old boy.”

Shocked witnesses dialled 999 and an air ambulance attended the incident, landing at nearby Crookes Cemetery. Police, including several armed officers with pistols, arrived in about 10 marked an unmarked cars and sealed off the area.

Murder squad detectives are appealing for information directly here. Or call 101 quoting incident 965 of May 25 2023. Or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on freephone 0800 555 111, or at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

A yellow card connected with the murder probe on a wall on Mulehouse Road, Crookes.

A forensics officer on Mulehouse Road, Crookes.