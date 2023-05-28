A 29-year-old man has been charged with the murder of a Sheffield teenager who was stabbed to death in Crookes on Wednesday.

A man has been charged with the murder of Mohammed Iqbal, 17, who was stabbed to death in Crookes in Sheffield on May 25.

Peshawa Ghaffour, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, will appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court tomorrow (May 29) charged with the killing of Mohammed Iqbal, 17.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm on arrest, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today (May 28), South Yorkshire Police have also made a further arrest of a 33-year-old man from Sheffield on suspicion of assisting an offender. He has since been bailed as the investigation continues.

A forensics officer on Mulehouse Road, Crookes.

Emergency services were called shortly after 7pm on May 25 to reports a 17-year-old man had been found seriously injured on Crookes Road. Mohammed Iqbal was taken to hospital where he was sadly pronounced dead.

DCI Joanne Kemp, leading the investigation, said: "[Throughout] investigating this killing and trawling through a lot of CCTV footage from that evening, it has come to our attention a number of restaurants, takeaway establishments and public houses along Crookes Road were busy at that time. We would like to speak to anyone who was present in one of these, in particular The Ball public house.

"Also, at least two buses were travelling past at that time. We want to widen our net and speak to even more witnesses, as well as still looking to speak to those who may have been driving past and captured the incident on their vehicle's dash cam.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"If you were in one of the buildings overlooking the scene or travelling past on a bus at the time, please get in contact and speak to us. It might not seem that significant, but the smallest pieces of evidence often enable us to complete a puzzle and bring offenders before a court."