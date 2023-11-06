17-year-old Mohammed Iqbal died of a single stab wound, following an incident in a Sheffield suburb in May 2023.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man is set to stand trial next week, accused of murdering a 17-year-old boy who was fatally stabbed during an incident in a Sheffield suburb.

Mohammed Iqbal was found seriously injured on the main road through Crookes shortly after 7pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023.

Mohammed Iqbal was found seriously injured on the main road through Crookes shortly after 7pm on Thursday, May 25, 2023. The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead that evening. Police subsequently revealed he died of a single stab wound

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead that evening. Police subsequently revealed he died of a single stab wound. Peshawa Ghaffour, formerly of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, was charged on Sunday, May 28, 2023 with the teenager’s murder.

He also faces charges of possession of a firearm on arrest for a schedule 1 (or serious) offence, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

Mr Ghaffour, then aged 29, appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 when police said he had pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial date was set for November 6.

The trial has now been moved back by a week, and is now set to get underway on Monday, November 13, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many people paid tribute to Mohammed on social media in the days and weeks following his death.

One person wrote: "So sad. He used to come to U-Mix playing football." Another commented: "RIP Mohammed. My heart goes out to your family." And a third said: "Another young life lost to knife crime! RIP young man."

A fourth person wrote: "No words. He was just a baby. May God give comfort to the family at this awful time when no comfort can be found. May God bless this Crookes community for the outpouring of love and sincere sorrow and solidarity."

And another well-wisher commented: "RIP sweet angel. My thoughts are with his family and friends, I send them all my best."