Devastated residents and loved ones have created a shrine of flowers in memory of a teenager, who died after an incident on a Sheffield street

Propped against a wall on Mulehouse Road, a framed photograph of 17-year-old Mohammed Iqbal sits at the centre of tributes to the former King Edward VII School pupil, who died after an alleged attack on the main road through Crookes, on Thursday May 25.

It is now surrounded by dozens of bunches of flowers, and candles which have been left in memory of the youngster who died after an incident outside a pizza takeaway. Blue balloons also float above the blooms in tribute to the youngster.

One message left on a bunch states: “A silent thought, a special prayer for a special person. My thoughts and prayers are with mum and all loved ones.” Another added simply: “Our thoughts are with you all.”

The police cordon which closed the street for a day following the tragedy has gone. But there are still signs which remind residents of what happened at the end of May.

Posters are on some shop windows carrying a police appeal for information about the incident, asking for anyone who knows anything to come forward.

Mohammed Iqbal was found seriously injured on the main road through Crookes last Thursday, May 25, shortly after 7pm. The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead that evening. Police revealed he died of a single stab wound.

Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, was charged on Sunday, May 28, with his murder. He also faces charges of possession of a firearm on arrest for a schedule 1 (or serious) offence, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court on Wednesday, May 31, where he denied all charges and a trial date was set for November 6.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with the investigation.

The murder investigation is ongoing and police have appealed for anyone with information, especially those who were in restaurants, takeaway shops and pubs at the time, or in passing buses, and may have seen something, to get in touch. Call police on 101 and quote incident 965 of May 25.

