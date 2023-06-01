News you can trust since 1887
Peshawa Ghaffour: Man denies murder of boy stabbed to death in Crookes, Sheffield, as trial date is set

A man has denied murdering a boy who was stabbed to death in Sheffield.
By Robert Cumber
Published 1st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 15:45 BST

Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was found seriously injured on the main road through Crookes last Thursday, May 25, shortly after 7pm. The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead that evening. Police revealed he died of a single stab wound.

Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, was charged on Sunday, May 28, with the teenager’s murder. He also faces charges of possession of a firearm on arrest for a schedule 1 (or serious) offence, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, Wednesday, May 31, where police said he had pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial date was set for November 6.

Police on Crookes, Sheffield, where Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was found seriously injured and later died in hospital of what police said was a single stab wound. Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, has been charged with his murder, which he denies. He is due to stand trial later this year.Police on Crookes, Sheffield, where Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was found seriously injured and later died in hospital of what police said was a single stab wound. Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, has been charged with his murder, which he denies. He is due to stand trial later this year.
Two other people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation. A 33-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been bailed. An 18-year-old man arrested for affray has also been bailed.

The murder inquiry is ongoing and South Yorkshire Police have appealed for anyone with information, especially those who were in restaurants, takeaway shops and pubs at the time, or in passing buses, and may have seen something, to get in touch.

Mohammed Iqbal’s funeral prayers were held on Monday, at the Madina Masjid mosque, on Wolseley Road, Sheffield, which has now called on the community to ‘unite’ and ‘stand together against such acts of violence’.