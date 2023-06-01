Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was found seriously injured on the main road through Crookes last Thursday, May 25, shortly after 7pm. The 17-year-old was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead that evening. Police revealed he died of a single stab wound.

Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, was charged on Sunday, May 28, with the teenager’s murder. He also faces charges of possession of a firearm on arrest for a schedule 1 (or serious) offence, possession of a bladed article, being in possession of an offensive weapon when in a private place, and assault by beating.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He appeared at Sheffield Crown Court yesterday, Wednesday, May 31, where police said he had pleaded not guilty to all charges and a trial date was set for November 6.

Police on Crookes, Sheffield, where Mohammed Iqbal, aged 17, was found seriously injured and later died in hospital of what police said was a single stab wound. Peshawa Ghaffour, 29, of Birkendale Road, Walkley, Sheffield, has been charged with his murder, which he denies. He is due to stand trial later this year.

Two other people have been arrested in connection with the murder investigation. A 33-year-old man from Sheffield was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has been bailed. An 18-year-old man arrested for affray has also been bailed.