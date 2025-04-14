Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A police search has been mounted for a missing teenage girl from Sheffield.

Mishall, aged 13, was last seen on Saturday, April 12 at 1pm close to Sheffield city centre.

She is an Asian girl, of Pakistani heritage, and approximately 5ft 7ins tall, with long, straight, black hair.

Mishall was last seen wearing black leggings, a black T-shirt and the black jacket in the photo released by South Yorkshire Police.

South Yorkkshire Police said: “ Officers are becoming increasingly concerned for Mishall's welfare and want to speak to anybody who has seen her.

“Officers believed that Mishall may be in Leicester.Have you seen Mishall? Do you know where she might be?”

Call South Yorkshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 416 of April 12, 2025 or visit the force’s online portal here: https://orlo.uk/pS81i