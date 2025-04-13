Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Rescuers have issued a tragic update after a gas explosion demolished a house in Worksop.

Police say the body of a man in his 50s was discovered in the wreckage of the property on John Street.

Despite the efforts of the emergency services he died at the scene.

Emergency services declared a major incident following the blast at 7.39pm on Saturday, April 12.

In an update at 7.30am on Sunday morning, Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service said they were working with urban search and rescue teams to account for all residents.

News of the tragedy was issued on Sunday afternoon.

Chf Insp Clive Collings, from Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This is an extremely serious incident that has led to a man’s untimely death.

“The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

“I have no doubt that this incident will have come as a shock to the community in Worksop.”

Multiple residents from in and around John Street were evacuated as emergency services worked at the scene and are being supported by staff from Nottinghamshire County Council.

An investigation is ongoing to establish the cause of the explosion and anyone who may have been in the area at the time is now accounted for.

Chf Insp Collings added: “It is likely that the cordon and road closures will remain in place for some time as we carry out our investigations.

“I would also like to acknowledge the cooperation of local residents and thank them for their patience.

“Officers will remain in the area to carry out enquiries relating to the investigation and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with an on-duty officer.

“It is an offence to fly a drone over or near to an ongoing emergency response without permission and I would ask that people refrain from doing that.

“I would also like to thank all partners, including our emergency services colleagues at Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service and East Midlands Ambulance Service, who have worked throughout the night in response to this incident.”

Anyone who with information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 612 of 12 April 2025.