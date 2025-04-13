Officers from Barnsley North East Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested 24 people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs. | SYP

Barnsley police have made 36 drug related arrests in the last six months, netting more than £10,000.

Officers from Barnsley North East Neighbourhood Policing Team arrested 24 people on suspicion of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Some 23 of the arrests followed a stop and search - netting an estimated £10,000 of drugs - and one was from a raid, police say.

Meanwhile, 12 people have been arrested for drug driving offences in the Barnsley North East area.

Insp Rebecca Richardson said: “We know drugs-related crime is an issue within Barnsley, especially within the Barnsley North East area, and we are fully committed to ensuring that we put those responsible behind bars.

“We have seen a particular increase recently in the number of motorists on the roads who are under the influence of drugs, which is extremely worrying and puts other innocent road users at risk.

“One in five fatal road traffic collisions involve a drug driver, and anyone caught driving under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol can find themselves looking at a six-month prison term, a fine of up to £5,000 and a minimum 12 month driving ban.

“I want to make it very clear to anyone involved in drugs-related crime - do not think that you will not be caught. We have no tolerance for drugs in our town, and thanks to our local communities who have made numerous reports to us in the last six months, we have been able to quickly take action.

“We know that we are stronger with our communities’ help, and we want to ensure that the town is a safe place to live, work and visit. I encourage the residents of Barnsley to continue to tell us about the issues you are facing within your community. We will listen, and we will continue to work hard to ensure more criminals are put behind bars.

“If you see your local officers out and about in your area, please do stop and speak to them if you have any concerns as they are there to help. You can also report to us on 101 or using our online portal on our website.”