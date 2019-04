Have your say

A missing girl last seem in Rotherham has been found safe and well.

Bethany Dalton, aged 16, was reported missing after last being seen in Rotherham at 6.45pm on Friday, March 29.

The Derbyshire girl was found in Leeds last night.

No other details have been disclosed.