The murder of a Sheffield man killed in a drive-by shooting in Sheffield remains unsolved – 10 years on.

This year marks the tenth anniversary of the murder of 22-year-old James Kamara, who was gunned down in broad daylight in Broomhall in July 2009.

James Kamara was shot dead in Sheffield 10 years ago

The dad-of-two was shot by a man who opened fire from a car which drove along Brunswick Street as James and his friends gathered.

James was said to have been saying goodbye to his life-long pals before he left for Manchester, where he was planning to start a new life the week after.

James Kamara was shot dead in Brunswick Street, Broomhall, Sheffield, in 2009

But instead, he died in a pool of blood as friends and passers-by battled in vain to save his life.

A woman who was pushing her three-week-old daughter in a pram at the time of the shooting threw herself across her baby in a desperate bid to protect the child as gunfire rang out in the city street.

Detectives who investigated the death believed James was killed as part of a bitter feud between two rival gangs operating in Sheffield.

They claimed James was part of the WS10 ‘Sqauremen,’ based in Boomhall, and that his killers were members of the S3 gang, based in Pitsmoor and Burngreave.

Four men were charged over the death, with three arrested in Liverpool and one in Spain, but they walked free from court after the case against them collapsed following a trial.

Ten years on, nobody else has ever been charged.

James, from Pitsmoor, was sat in a car when he died in a hail of bullets.

A masked gunman opened fire as he was leaning out of the rear window of a silver Vauxhall Vectra, which was later found burnt out.

James was shot seven times and three friends were also injured but survived the gun attack.

The shooting was described during the trial of the four men charged over the death as a 'pre-meditated and cold-blooded killing'.

But it was also claimed that James was not believed to have been the intended target.

James and his friends had been involved in a clash involving a rival gang in Eldon Street, Devonshire Green, 90 minutes before the shooting, with the drive-by shooting believed to have been a revenge attack.

Detectives who investigated the case believe a leading member of the Squaremen had been the target and that James was just in the wrong place at the wrong time.

South Yorkshire Police has previously said that detectives will investigate any fresh evidence which comes to light.

Anyone with information should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.