A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after he was attacked in a Sheffield park.

South Yorkshire Police said the 31-year-old was attacked in Mount Pleasant Park, Sharrow, at around 8.30pm on Friday.

A man was attacked in Mount Pleasant Park, Sharrow, on Friday

No arrests have yet been made.

The attack came two days before another man was found seriously injured close to the park.

On Sunday afternoon, police officers were called after an 18-year-old man was found with serious head injuries in Sharrow Lane, close to Mount Pleasant Park.

He was taken to hospital, where he was described as critical but stable initially.

An update on his condition has not yet been released.

A police probe is under way into how the man sustained his injuries.

Anyone with information on either incident should call South Yorkshire Police on 101.