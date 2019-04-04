Have your say

A suspected drug dealer was arrested and quizzed over the death of a man in Rotherham.

The man, in his 30s, was arrested on suspicion of supplying a controlled drug following the discovery of the body of a man in his 40s in a flat in Elliott Court, near Clifton Park.

A man's body was discovered in a flat in Elliott Court, Rotherham

Police officers were alerted to the death on Tuesday night.

The man held over the death has since been released under investigation as enquiries continue.