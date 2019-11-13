Missing Doncaster woman found safe

A Doncaster woman reported missing from home has been found safe and well.

By Claire Lewis
Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 11:17 am
Updated Wednesday, 13th November 2019, 11:36 am

Samantha Davis, aged 29, vanished after leaving the Imperial Crescent area of Town Moor at around 2.30pm yesterday.

South Yorkshire Police circulated her details yesterday as concerns for her welfare mounted but she was found in the town later that night.

