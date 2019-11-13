Blake and Tristan Barrass were strangled by their incestuous parents, Sarah Barrass, 35 and Brandon Machin, 39, in May.

The boys, aged 14 and 13, were killed over their mum’s fears that her children were at risk of being taken into care.

Blake and Tristan Barrass were killed by their parents in their home on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen

Their parents, who are half brother and sister, also plotted to kill their other four children but their ultimate plan failed after the deaths of the two oldest children.

The house on Gregg House Road, Shiregreen, where Barrass and Machin struck, was sealed off by the police for days after the deaths were discovered.

Sarah Barrass and Brandon Machin

Forensic experts examined the property as detectives worked to establish what exactly happened on the day of the murders and what life the family lived beforehand.

A sea of floral tributes, balloons and teddy bears grew on a daily basis outside the property as shocked residents in the Shiregreen community paid their respects to the murdered children.

The house has been boarded up since, with Sheffield City Council not yet disclosing its plans for the property.

The council has been approached for confirmation of its plans.

Barrass and Machin were jailed for life yesterday and ordered to serve a minimum of 35 years behind bars before they can be considered for parole.