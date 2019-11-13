Prime Minister Boris Johnson talks to a woman during a visit to Stainforth, Doncaster. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

The Prime Minister has arrived in Stainforth this morning to be updated on the relief effort in the flood-hit town, after he gave the go-ahead for scores of soldiers to be deployed to the town.

Around 80 soldiers have arrived in the town to aid communities which have been cut off by flooding.

Personnel from the Light Dragoons have distributed sandbags in Stainforth and are shoring up the village's bridge.

A further 80 soldiers from the Royal Anglians set to be deployed later this morning.

Yesterday the Prime Minister warned there could be further flooding across the country after chairing a meeting of the Government's emergency committee.

He announced relief funding would be made available for those affected by the floods and said that funding for locals councils to help affected households would be made available to the tune of £500 per eligible household.

Up to £2,500 would be available for small to medium-sized businesses which have suffered severe impacts and which are not covered by insurance.

In Stainforth today, disgruntled residents challenged the Prime Minister over the Government response to the floods.

When asked by the PM ‘is there anything more I can do to help?’ one resident said: “It’s a little bit too late.”

One resident in flood-hit Stainforth said: "I'm not very happy about talking to you so, if you don't mind, I'll just mope on with what I'm doing."

The woman, clutching a wheelbarrow alongside the troops sent to the area to help, added: "You've not helped us up to press. I don't know what you're here today for."

Another told him: "You've took your time Boris, haven't you?", to which Mr Johnson replied: "We've been on it round the clock."

Speaking to reporters at the scene, Mr Johnson said: "I perfectly understand how people feel and you can understand the anguish a flood causes.